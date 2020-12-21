$50,000 has been distributed to eight local organizations by the Community Foundation of the Kootenay Rockies through round two of the Government of Canada’s Emergency Community Support Fund.

The CFKR said it partnered with Community Foundations of Canada to distribute the grants, with the goal of supporting charities and non-profit organizations that are serving vulnerable residents during the COVID-19 pandemic.

This is the second round of funding, as $100,000 was given out to local charities in the spring.

“This is all part of the effort to support folks in the community who are most vulnerable during the COVID-19 pandemic. We’re really pleased we’ve been able to support local charities, qualified donees and local First Nations governments with this funding,” said Lynnette Wray, CFKR Executive Director.

Projects receiving grants through round two of the Emergency Community Support Fund include:

$5,000.00: Yaq’it ʔa·knuqⱡi’it (Tobacco Plains Indian Band)’s COVID-19 food security project.

$5,000.00: Elk Valley Seniors Housing Society’s project to re-open its dining room (Sparwood).

$5,000: Rocky Mountain Village Auxiliary Society’s project to provide free wifi for residents, family, and visitors (Fernie).

$5,000: Fernie Public Library Association’s project to provide a safe, accessible, and welcoming outdoor space.

$1,000: Cranbrook Chamber of Commerce’s computer donation program.

$9,000: Cranbrook Salvation Army’s weekend drop-in warming centre.

$10,000: ANKORS AIDS Network, Outreach and Support Society’s software library for harm reduction drug-checking program.

$10,000: Cranbrook Food Bank’s covered roof for client pick-up area at its new location.

“CFKR is deeply honoured to have brought a total of over $150,000 in ECSF funds to our communities. These funds have provided much-needed support to the charities, qualified donees, and First Nations governments that have been working tirelessly to assist our most vulnerable residents, during the COVID-19 pandemic,” said Wray.