Cranbrook Community Theatre President Peter Schalk interviewed live on the 2day-FM Morning Show with Dennis Walker.

Cranbrook Community Theatre Society (CCT), a nonprofit organization and registered

charity that stewards Cranbrook’s Studio Stage Door heritage building, will honour the

late BUD ABBOTT with two initiatives that promise to start the new year off right.

As many locals know, Bud Abbott loved and advocated for theatre and performing arts

for his entire life. In 1973, he played a key role in acquiring the Masonic Temple that is

now known as the Studio Stage Door. Membership funds help CCT to maintain this

111 year old treasure.

The ‘Bring a Buddy’ membership campaign has a goal of 100 new CCT members to

keep “theatre for the community, by the community” active and well in Cranbrook. All

who join the organization as a Regular ($20), Patron ($95) or Corporate member will

have their name placed into a draw to win one of four prizes worth $100 apiece. “Local

businesses have been very generous with their contributions to the prize draw”, said

Peter Schalk, CCT President. So much so, that the original one prize basket has now

been expanded to three additional baskets containing products and services worth

$100 each. More information about the prizes can be found on the CCT FaceBook

page. Everyone is invited to become a new CCT member and/or bring a ‘BUDDY’ to

have their names placed into the draw scheduled for noon on January 26, 2021. Find

out how to join at https://www.cranbrookcommunitytheatre.com/membership

Bud Abbott, a founding member of Cranbrook Community Theatre and Rotarian, was

dedicated to helping the community of Cranbrook in many ways. The CCT ‘Pay it

Forward’ campaign will donate up to $500 to a local organization(s) nominated by the

community, by December 24 th , 2020. To nominate a worthy organization, send an email

message to crancommtheatre@gmail.com stating their name and one or two

sentences about what they do for the Cranbrook community. Nominations will be

received until Tuesday December 22 nd at noon.