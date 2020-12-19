Cranbrook Community Theatre President Peter Schalk interviewed live on the 2day-FM Morning Show with Dennis Walker.

Cranbrook Community Theatre Society (CCT), a nonprofit organization and registered
charity that stewards Cranbrook’s Studio Stage Door heritage building, will honour the
late BUD ABBOTT with two initiatives that promise to start the new year off right.
As many locals know, Bud Abbott loved and advocated for theatre and performing arts
for his entire life. In 1973, he played a key role in acquiring the Masonic Temple that is
now known as the Studio Stage Door. Membership funds help CCT to maintain this
111 year old treasure.
The ‘Bring a Buddy’ membership campaign has a goal of 100 new CCT members to
keep “theatre for the community, by the community” active and well in Cranbrook. All
who join the organization as a Regular ($20), Patron ($95) or Corporate member will
have their name placed into a draw to win one of four prizes worth $100 apiece. “Local
businesses have been very generous with their contributions to the prize draw”, said
Peter Schalk, CCT President. So much so, that the original one prize basket has now
been expanded to three additional baskets containing products and services worth
$100 each. More information about the prizes can be found on the CCT FaceBook
page. Everyone is invited to become a new CCT member and/or bring a ‘BUDDY’ to
have their names placed into the draw scheduled for noon on January 26, 2021. Find
out how to join at https://www.cranbrookcommunitytheatre.com/membership
Bud Abbott, a founding member of Cranbrook Community Theatre and Rotarian, was
dedicated to helping the community of Cranbrook in many ways. The CCT ‘Pay it
Forward’ campaign will donate up to $500 to a local organization(s) nominated by the
community, by December 24 th , 2020. To nominate a worthy organization, send an email
message to crancommtheatre@gmail.com stating their name and one or two
sentences about what they do for the Cranbrook community. Nominations will be
received until Tuesday December 22 nd at noon.