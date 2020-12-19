My Community Now Cranbrook and District Arts Council Mural SHARE ON: Dennis Walker, staff December 19, 2020 Cranbrook and District Arts Council Mural (Yvonne Vigne/LaVerna Peters)MyEastKootenayNow.com Cranbrook and District Arts Council’s new Mural is peaking interest by passersby. Yvonne Vigne talks to 2day-FM Morning Show host Dennis Walker both about the 38 x 10 foot Mural and the many exciting things happening at their new location at 1405 5th Street North. https://www.myeastkootenaynow.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/12/yvonne-vigne-arts-council.mp3