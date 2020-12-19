Remember this scene from July, 2015?

You will if you were at Symphony on the Mountain atop the Kimberley Alpine Resort skil hill.Symphony of the Kootenays is again teaming up with folks at Kimberley Alpine Resort to bring the Symphony out of its covid-forced hibernation in July, 2021. For various reasons, we’re holding the concert closer to the bottom of the hill this time around, but you’ll still get a great view across the trench to the Rocky Mountains.We also are not abandoning the higher elevations of the ski hill! We know the chair lift ride and being atop the mountain were a big part of the Symphony on the Mountain experience.