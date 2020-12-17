Cranbrook RCMP are investigating a truck that went missing after the owner lent it to someone.

RCMP said officers spoke with a man who loaned out his truck to help someone move their personal belongings to Lethbridge.

The man was only supposed to borrow the vehicle for a few days.

Three weeks have passed and the man is still waiting for his truck to be returned.

Police said calls to the person who borrowed the truck by the man who lent it and police have gone unanswered.

The vehicle is described as a black 2013 Dodge Ram pickup truck with B.C. license plate N-C-3-1-7-1, and possible damage to the rear window.

If the truck is spotted, you’re asked to call the Cranbrook RCMP detachment at 250-489-3471 or Crimestoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or at canadiancrimestoppers.org.