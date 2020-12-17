Starting this spring, the Regional District of East Kootenay will prohibit the sales of fireworks in the region between April and November each year.

The RDEK said the ban is meant to get ahead of wildfire season.

“For many years now, we’ve had a bylaw that prohibits the sale of fireworks when the Province issues Category 2 open fire bans in our region,” said Rob Gay RDEK Board Chair. “On the heels of another hot, dry summer we felt that it was important to be proactive in reducing this potential wildfire risk and to hopefully provide clarity to those businesses who sell fireworks well ahead of when they would be ordering stock for 2021.”

However, the RDEK said it cannot regulate the use of fireworks, but it will be governed by the Province during the peak of fire season.

“We are not able to govern the use of fireworks, but we know reducing the ability for people to purchase fireworks does make a difference,” explained Gay.

The new bylaw will apply to all people and businesses within Electoral Areas A through G. A public education campaign regarding the changes will be launched early in the New Year.