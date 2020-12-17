A number of slash piles near Cranbrook’s Community Forest along Baker Mountain Road are scheduled to be burned Thursday morning.

The City of Cranbrook said local contractors have been employed by BC Timber Sales to oversee the operations, and they have notified Cranbrook Fire & Emergency Services before beginning their work.

Residents may see smoke while the piles are burning, but should not be alarmed, as the City said the planned ignitions are an important part of fuel management work around the community.