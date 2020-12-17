The City of Kimberley Fire Department has announced that it will host Santa Claus on a tour through the community on Christmas Eve.

The tour will start in Marysville at 4:30 p.m.

The City said it is important to keep Santa and his team of helpers safe, and he will not be able to accept any gifts along his journey this year.

“Although Santa and his helpers appreciate the treats they have received in the past, we have to encourage everyone to stay away from Santa’s sleigh at all times,” said the City of Kimberley.

An approximate schedule of Santa’s tour through the community: