552 Key City Royal Canadian Air Cadets Cranbrook enjoyed and educational on-line session with former Canadian Space Agency Astronaut Bob Thirsk.

The cadets had lots of good questions about how our bodies adapt in space.

Thirsk related to the cadets the physical demand and pressure on the body

during lift-off.

Robert Thirsk, was the first Canadian astronaut to make a long-duration spaceflight.

In 1996 he was in space for nearly 17 days, and in 2009 he flew to the International Space Station,

where he stayed for almost 188 days. Between his two missions, Thirsk spent more time in space than all other Canadian astronauts combined.

He explained that excitement overcame fear head of lift off.

As far as nutriation in space.

Thirsk learned French as a 2nd language but he had to learn speak Russian.

Thirsk was asked about blasting off to Mars.

Thisk became the first Canadian astronaut to go on a long-duration expedition aboard the ISS.

He and two crewmates launched from the Baikonur Cosmodrome in Kazakhstan on May 27 2009

aboard a Russian Soyuz spacecraft.

When their Soyuz vehicle docked with the nearly complete Station two days later,

the ISS became home for the first time to a permanent crew of six.