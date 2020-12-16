The City of Cranbrook is getting ready to open outdoor skating rinks at Pop Price, Baker and Idlewild parks next Monday, if the weather allows.

The City said warmer weather in the forecast may delay the opening of the rinks to later on in the week, when daytime temperatures are ecpected to stay below freezing

Residents are also asked to follow all COVID-19 protocols while using the park. Signage will be posted over the coming days.

“We understand there is a great desire in the community to be able to get out and enjoy the outdoor rinks. With that being said, we really hope the community will do their best to ensure that when using the rinks, we keep in mind COVID protocols and ensure that users are doing their best to maintain social distancing,” said Stacy Paulsen, Acting Director of Recreation and Culture. “If you arrive at the outdoor rink and its busy, do the right thing and wait your turn or come back when it’s less busy. We don’t want to get into a situation where we are forced to close the rinks due to complaints of overcrowding or a lack of social distancing.”

The City is asking users of the parks to follow these guidelines: