More than $45 million will be distributed to local organizations this year through provincial Community Gaming Grants to benefit arts, cultural and sports programs across B.C.

“While local soccer drills, arts programs and cultural celebrations may look different this year, I’m so pleased we can continue to support programs like these,” said Josie Osborne, Minister of Municipal Affairs. “We know how important it is for not-for-profit organizations to continue to plan for the future, so when it is time for us to be together again, we can fully embrace sports, arts and cultural experiences as part of living in our vibrant and healthy communities.”

The Province said more than 700 not-for-profit arts organizations are receiving approximately $18.1-million in grants to deliver arts and cultural programs in communities province-wide. Residents will be able to participate in performing arts, literature and media arts programs, as well as Indigenous and cultural events, and other related activities through community-based organizations.

“We recognize that everyone is doing their best to keep our communities safe and flatten the curve. I appreciate how incredibly innovative organizations have been during these challenging times,” said Melanie Mark, Minister of Tourism, Arts, Culture and Sport. “We are committed to distributing these funds to organizations in a timely manner to make sure people can continue enjoying performances online, visiting their local museums by appointment, and taking part in the activities that bring them joy and support their well-being.”

According to the B.C. Government, more than $27.3-million will be shared amongst over 800 non-profit sports organizations. These groups organize a variety of activities, such as skiing, swimming, soccer, hockey, paddling and Special Olympics, among others.

“Arts and culture are essential to sustaining strong communities. This year more than ever, finding creative outlets and connections has been hugely important to our collective well-being,” said Sara Knelman, executive director, Two Rivers Art Gallery in Prince George. “The support we receive from the Community Gaming Grants program is vital to our ability to develop inspiring exhibitions and arts programs for children, youth and families.”

The Province said Community Gaming Grants provide about $140 million each year to support nearly 5,000 not-for-profit organizations across B.C.

All grant funding given out this year must comply with provincial health orders and provide flexibility for organizations to delay projects and services until they can do so safely to qualify.

Community organizations in the East Kootenay receiving funding:

Arts and Culture:

Cranbrook: Columbia Basin Institute of Regional History – $2,000 Cranbrook and District Arts Council – $11,000 Cranbrook Archives, Museum and Landmark Foundation – $33,750 Cranbrook Community Theatre Society – $10,000 Symphony of the Kootenays Association – $19,200 Wycliffe Exhibition Association – $16,500

Fernie: Fernie and District Historical Society – $10,000

Invermere: Columbia Valley Arts Council – $29,000

Kimberley: Kimberley Arts Council – Centre 64 – $7,500

Sparwood: Michel-Natal-Sparwood Heritage Society – $9,000



Sports