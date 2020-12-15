In response to a number of positive COVID-19 cases at two steelmaking coal operations and a construction project in the Elk Valley, Teck said it will step up its safety protocols.

As well, Interior Health has conducted an on-site review of the of Fording River Operations and the water treatment facility construction site last week, which Teck said confirmed it is taking the correct steps to manage the transmission of the virus.

Enhanced measures build on those already in place, and include:

Mandatory use of C95 or KN95 respirators in indoor settings and workspaces for all employees, contractors and visitors.

Implementing enhanced and increased screening of all individuals arriving at the site to reflect current provincial health restrictions.

Temporarily reducing the workforce at the Active Water Treatment facility construction site.

Reduced occupancy of the Elk Valley Lodge contractor housing facility.

Implementing proactive self-tracking of interactions and close contacts by all employees and contractors

According to the mining company, there are currently seven active cases at Fording River Operations, 14 at the adjacent Active Water Treatment Facility construction project and four at its Elkview Operations.

The cases relate to testing that took place between November 30th and December 12th.

“We continue to focus on safeguarding the health and safety of workers and communities and have put in place comprehensive prevention measures across our sites aligned with guidance from public health agencies,” said Teck.

Previous: Teck reports 10 contractors and six employees in the Elk Valley test positive for COVID-19 (Dec 12, 2020)