A new, 15-foot tall electronic sign will soon be launched by the District of Sparwood.

Sparwood said the sign will be used as a central communication tool, located on Aspen Drive next to Subway and A&W.

The sign will replace the one that hung on the Red Cedar Drive Arch, and will provide an array of uses for residents and visitors.

“Both past and current Council noted the value of communicating through the digital sign,” said Sparwood Mayor David Wilks. “Council is looking forward to being able to increase our capacity to communicate with residents, support community groups in promoting key events and activities, and showcase District amenities and attractions to visitors who stop by the Titan along their way.”

To show what the display can do and what the community has to offer, the District will launch a “Showcase Sparwood” campaign, which will allow residents to share photos and videos of the community for use on the sign.

Sparwood will be testing the new equipment for the coming weeks, with full operations and community access to be opened early in the new year.

Local groups and organizations can get visit the District website or contact Jenna Jensen, District of Sparwood HR & Communications Coordinator at 250-425-6271 or jjensen@sparwood.ca.