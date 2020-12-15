The City of Fernie has welcomed Bryn Burditt into the position of its Chief Financial Officer in Monday’s council meeting.

“I am very excited to be joining the City of Fernie,” said Burditt. “Having lived in Fernie for the past 10 years, I am looking forward to using my knowledge and experience to help make our community a better place for everybody.”

The City said Burditt has held multiple senior financial roles, including Senior Associate with Ernst & Young, where he provided external audit and risk advisory services to clients, and as a consultant and supervisor with Teck Coal Ltd., where he led projects to consolidate financial management and reporting systems.

“We are pleased to be welcoming Mr. Burditt to the City of Fernie team. His strong mix of expertise in his field and commitment to organizational improvement will be an asset to the City,” said Chief Administrative Officer Michael Boronowski.

Fernie said Burditt was officially welcomed into his new position at the City Council meeting on December 14th.