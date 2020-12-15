Over the weekend, B.C. health authorities have reported 2,146 COVID-19 cases across the province, with 250 confirmed infections in the Interior Health region.

Breaking down the weekend’s cases further:

Friday to Saturday: 698.

Saturday to Sunday: 689.

Sunday to Monday: 759.

Data from the BC Centre for disease control said Interior Health currently has 832 active cases, with 28 people being treated in the hospital and six in intensive care.

IH has seen 2,851 total infections with 2,007 recoveries since the pandemic began.

The health authority has reported six deaths from the virus to date.

Meanwhile, provincially, there are currently 10,039 active cases, according to the BCCDC, with 359 hospitalizations and 87 ICU patients.

From January to December 14th, a total of 42,943 British Columbians have contracted the illness, and 31,207 people have recovered.

Over the weekend, 49 more deaths have been attributed to COVID-19, adding up to a total of 647.

Dr. Bonnie Henry, Provincial Health Officer said the COVID-19 vaccines shipped into the province, with more coming in the near future.

“Next week, with the supply we expect to receive, vaccine will be available in every health authority across the province,” said Henry.

Henry also reminded B.C. residents that this holiday season will look different than those in the past.

“No event or gathering is completely safe right now, and we need to be aware of that, because the virus continues to circulate in our communities, and tragically, people continue to lose the loved ones,” explained Henry.

Henry suggests meeting with family members in a virtual setting or dropping off gifts or food to loved ones.

Current COVID-19 statistics: