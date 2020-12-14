School groups across B.C. will receive funding to ensure extracurricular activities will be available for students when they can participate safely.

The Province said the funding is thanks to more than $11-million in Community Gaming Grants.

“This has been a difficult year for everyone, and I’d like to acknowledge the hard work and creativity of parent advisory councils, which have worked tirelessly to find ways to continue to safely engage students in extracurricular activities,” said Josie Osborne, Minister of Municipal Affairs. “These activities contribute significantly to students’ health and wellness by providing opportunities to connect, play and learn.”

Across B.C., over 1,300 parent advisory councils (PACs) and district parent advisory councils (DPACs) are receiving funding for the 2020-21 school year.

The B.C. Government said schools receive funding through PACs and DPACs to fund activities that benefit the social, cultural and physical health and well-being of students.

“Now more than ever, we need to support our kids so they can safely participate in activities that promote their physical, social and emotional well-being,” said Jennifer Whiteside, Minister of Education. “While things look different this year, B.C. PACs are doing wonderful work to ensure students have extracurricular outlets where they connect with each other and share the things they enjoy together.”

The province said the Community Gaming Grants program distributes $140 million each year to support approximately 5,000 not-for-profit community organizations across B.C.

Schools in the East Kootenay receiving funding: