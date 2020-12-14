The City of Cranbrook has announced that it received permission from Victoria to allow Santa Claus to go on his annual tour of the city on Christmas Eve.

The tour will start at 4 p.m. and Santa will be escorted through the community by off-duty members of Cranbrook Fire & Emergency Services.

The City said its staff has been working with the Provincial Health Office for weeks to ensure Santa’s tour is done safely and follows all provincial guidelines.

“Although Santa is most likely ‘immune’ to COVID-19, it is still important that he and his team remain healthy,” said Dr. Bonnie Henry, Provincial Health Officer.

The City said Santa will not be able to accept any kind of offering or holiday treats from the public while he is on his tour.

Residents watching the convoy are asked to respect physical distancing guidelines and stay back from the sleigh while Santa is coming through your neighbourhood.

The City said every effort will be made to have Santa visit as many areas of the community as possible.

Approximate schedule of Santa Claus convoy: