Interior Health has reported another COVID-19 exposure in School District 5, this time in Cranbrook’s Laurie Middle School.

The health authority said the potential exposure happened on December 4th.

This adds to the two other active exposure notifications for SD5.

The first was in Elkford’s Rocky Mountain Elementary between December 1st and 2nd, followed by another exposure reported at Cranbrook’s Mount Baker Secondary School on December 1st.

Interior Health does not say whether the exposures happened with a staff member or a student.

According to IH, a school exposure notification does not mean all students at the school have been exposed to COVID-19.

Parents and families who do not receive a call or letter from Interior Health can still send their children to school as normal.