Canada Post revises shipping deadlines due to high demand Casey Kenny, staff December 14, 2020 Canada Post in Prince George | My PG Now.com staff You're being asked to ship and shop this week with Christmas coming fast. Canada Post says Canadians are shopping online in record numbers for gifts and other items. As a result, they say they are adjusting their holiday parcel shipping deadlines within Canada and asking Canadians to do their shipping and online shopping as soon as possible this week. Revised Domestic Holiday Parcel Shipping Dates – 2020 Priority™ Xpresspost™ Flat Rate Box Regular Parcel Local Dec. 18 Dec. 18 Dec. 18 Dec. 18 Regional Dec. 18 Dec. 18 Dec. 16-18 Dec. 14-16 National Dec. 18 Dec. 17 Dec. 11-17 Dec. 9-15