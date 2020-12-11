A depiction of the building to be constructed along 21st Avenue South in Cranbrook. (Supplied by the B.C. Government)

The Provincial Government will help pay for the construction of a 20-unit rental housing building for low-income people in Cranbrook.

“We know there’s an urgent need for more affordable homes in communities in every corner of the province,” said David Eby, Attorney General and Minister Responsible for Housing. “These new homes will give people a safe, clean and modern place they can afford, another example of how our government is putting people first.”

The Province said the four-storey building will be located at 126 and 130 21st Avenue South, providing a redevelopment for a property owned by BC Housing.

It added that the building will provide one and two-bedroom suites for individuals, seniors and families. Three units will be made available to people with disabilities.

The B.C. Government said the rent for the 20 units is predicted to range from $375 to $674 per month.

“It’s great to see work underway on this much-needed affordable housing project in Cranbrook,” said Brittny Anderson, MLA for Nelson-Creston. “These new homes will provide security and peace of mind for people, something everyone deserves.”

The project is located close to a number of amenities and services, including Laurie Middle school, Balment Park and the East Kootenay Regional Hospital.

“We are very pleased that the Province has recognized the need for affordable housing in Cranbrook and has provided funding for these much-needed units,” said Lee Pratt, mayor, City of Cranbrook. “Once completed, they will be appreciated by the occupants and their families, providing a very affordable and safe place for them to live. This is a great fit for our strategic plan on the housing requirements for our city.”

Once finished, the new building will be operated by BC Housing, with residents expected to move in by early 2022.