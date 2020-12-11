Salvation Army provided assistance to evacuees at the Cranbrook Hotel fire on Thursday, December 10th. (Supplied by Chad St. Pierre)

Following the fire on Thursday afternoon at the Cranbrook Hotel, the Salvation Army has opened donations to help out those who have been displaced.

Major Ginny Kristensen said donations can be brought to the Cranbrook location at 533 Slater Road.

“At the present time, because they don’t have a place to live, we are looking more for cash and/or gift card donations,” said Kristensen. “Once they have homes, we would be looking for furniture and clothes.”

Kristensen added that the Salvation Army will also provide items in the thrift store in the interim.

While the building was burning, the Salvation Army gave assistance to the evacuees at the scene.

“We took our canteen truck down. Hot drinks and sandwiches were being served to all of the evacuees, as well as hot drinks to the firefighters,” said Kristensen. “We also provided blankets, toques, gloves, items like that to make sure they were warm when they were evacuated from the building.”

The fire started around 1 p.m. Thursday afternoon in one of the suites.

The City of Cranbrook said there were no injuries to any of the nearly 20 occupants or first responders.

Those displaced by the fire had alternative arrangements made for them to have a place to stay over the weekend by Emergency Support Services.