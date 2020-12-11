A map of the local case numbers for the Interior Health region. (Supplied by the BCCDC)

The BC Centre for Disease Control has published data on a localized level to show more exact locations of COVID-19 cases.

The numbers are updated weekly, on Wednesdays, with cumulative data released once a month.

According to BCCDC data, the East Kootenay region has confirmed 14 new cases between December 4th to 10th, with a total of 138 since the pandemic began.

Between November 29th to December 5th, the BCCDC has reported 11 new cases in the Fernie area, Five in and around Cranbrook, four in Golden, one in Creston and none in the Kimberley, Windermere and Kootenay lake areas.

As for cumulative case numbers in the region, the Cranbrook area has seen the most between January and November, with 35 infections, followed by Fernie with 25.

As for the rest of the region, Golden has seen 19 total cases, Windermere has reported 15, 14 were confirmed in Creston, four have been reported in Kimberley and just one person has been confirmed in the Kootenay Lake area.

A majority of the Interior Health region’s numbers comes from the Central Okanagan, which has seen 1,077 cases between January and November, and confirmed 314 between November 29th to December 5th.

As for the Interior Health region in general, it has seen a total of 2,502 infections with 1,817 recoveries. 82 new infections have been confirmed on Thursday

According to the BCCDC, there are 679 active cases, 19 of whom have been hospitalized from the virus, with four in intensive care as of Thursday, December 10th.

Provincially, 723 new cases have been reported to the BCCDC, bringing the total of active cases to 9,524.

So far, B.C. has seen a total of 40,060 infections, with 28,948 recoveries.

Across the province, 346 people are in hospitals because of COVID-19, with 75 in the ICU.

To date, the BCCDC has attributed 587 deaths to the coronavirus.

Current COVID-19 statistics: