Map depicting the area impacted by a power outage in Cranbrook on December 10, 2020. (Supplied by BC Hydro)

118 BC Hydro customers are without power in Cranbrook after a vehicle accident caused an outage near Cranbrook Street North.

BC Hydro said customers in the area south of Industrial Road 1, east of Slater Road, west of Victoria Avenue and north of 2nd Street North have been impacted.

The outage started on Thursday at 1:21 p.m.

BC Hydro said crews are on the site working on repairs, with power expected to be restored around 9 p.m.