Donald White, the man who has been declared missing on December 10th, 2020. (Supplied by Cranbrook RCMP)

Cranbrook residents are asked to keep a lookout for a person who was reported as missing to the RCMP.

Police said Donald White was last seen on December 9th when he left his home on the 700 Block of 12th Avenue some time between 12:45 p.m. and 4:30 p.m.

White is described as standing 5 feet 7 inches tall with short, grey hair and weighing about 250 lbs. White is clean-shaven and wears glasses.

Mr. White has a medical condition which requires that he take medication regularly. We are concerned as he left these medications behind. Anyone who sees Donald or his vehicle is asked to contact their local police or the Cranbrook RCMP at 250-489-3471 , said Constable Katie Forgeron.

RCMP believe white is driving a blue 1995 Ford pickup truck with B.C. license plate 4-1-6-2-J-W.