The City of Fernie is letting residents know that City Hall will be closed from December 24th to January 4th.

The office will close for the last time in 2020 at 4 p.m. on Christmas Eve and won’t be open to the public again until 8 a.m. on Monday, January 4th.

Fernie said the last day of the year to pay fees in person is December 24th.

Residents can choose an alternative way to make payments, however, including online banking, post-dated cheques, or drop-offs at the City Hall mail slot.

The City said cheques can be mailed to City Hall, 501 3rd Avenue, Box 190, Fernie, BC V0B 1M0.