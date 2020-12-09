Interior Health has reported a potential COVID-19 exposure event at Mount Baker Secondary School in Cranbrook.

The health authority said the exposure likely happened between November 30th and December 1st.

This exposure event adds to the previous announcement made on Tuesday from Rocky Mountain Elementary school in Elkford.

IH said the potential exposure date for the school was between November 30th and December 2nd.

According to IH, a school exposure notification does not mean all students at the school have been exposed to COVID-19.

Parents and families who do not receive a call or letter from Interior Health can still send their children to school as normal.