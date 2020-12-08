Interior Health has reported a COVID-19 exposure event at Rocky Mountain Elementary school in Elkford.

IH said the potential exposure date for the school was November 30th and December 1st and 2nd.

According to IH, a school exposure notification does not mean all students at the school have been exposed to COVID-19.

Parents and families who do not receive a call or letter from Interior Health can still send their children to school as normal.

The exposure event at Rocky Mountain Elementary school is the only active notification in schools throughout the region.