News SPECIAL REPORT: interview with BC Finance Minister Selina Robinson SHARE ON: Brendan Pawliw, staff December 8, 2020 (Photo supplied by BC Government Flickr) Today (Tuesday), Vista Radio conducted an interview with BC Finance Minister Selina Robinson. We touched on a number of topics including: The new Recovery Benefit that will assist families province-wide (applications open December 18th) What assistance may be coming to the forestry sector, especially communities like PG and the north How her ministry and the province plan to rebuild the tourism sector Similarities between the housing and finance portfolios How life has changed for her since the pandemic LISTEN HERE FOR THE FULL INTERVIEW: https://www.myprincegeorgenow.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/12/selina-robinson-raw-interview.mp3