Mainroad East Kootenay is Anticipating mixed precipitation to impact the region from Tuesday evening into Wednesday.

According to Mainroad, its meteorological service calls for rain on Tuesday afternoon, turning into freezing rain overnight, with mixed precipitation into Wednesday afternoon for the Cranbrook and Yahk area. It expects to see two to four centimeters in the area.

Meanwhile, the Columbia Valley and Elk Valley may see hazardous winter conditions.

Mainroad said the Elk Valley should see about 15 to 20 centimeters of snow accumulation. Mixed precipitation is expected to start on Tuesday, before turning into snow in the evening, which is expected to intensify overnight and persist until Wednesday evening.

Similar conditions are predicted for the Columbia Valley, with 10 to 15 centimeters of snow accumulation in the Panorama area. Near Fairmont, Mainroad said there is a chance for ice pellets to form overnight on Tuesday.

Mainroad said it has sent out units ahead of the weather event to treat major routes with de-icing chemicals, where conditions allow.

Drivers are asked to drive to the road conditions and encouraged to check DriveBC for road updates.