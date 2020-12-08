Recent warm weather has caused flooding over the ice at Idlewild Lake and the City of Cranbrook is urging park users to stay off the ice until further notice.

The City said the ice is not considered safe and must be at least 10 inches thick before it is considered so.

Until such time, residents are asked to stay off the ice at Idlewild Lake or any other local body of water. Thin ice poses a risk to bother people and their pets and parents are asked to talk to their children about avoiding walking on ice at this time of year.

Cranbrook does have other outdoor rinks available to the public until Idlewild Lake is safe to use.

“City crews are working hard on the outdoor skating rinks this week at both Baker Park and Pop Price Park. We will monitor all ice conditions regularly and once both Idlewild and the outdoor rinks are safe to use, we will make a public announcement,” said the City of Cranbrook.

Outdoor winks are being operated under provincial COVID-19 guidelines, and the City said failing to follow them could lead to the rinks being closed off or limited. Cranbrook said residents should abide by these general guidelines: