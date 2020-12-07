New solar panels have been added to the roof on the Columbia Discovery Centre roof in Canal Flats, with some more improvements on the way.

Canal Flats said a grant from the Columbia Basin Trust Energy Retrofit Program helped pay for the project.

The panels were installed on the village office by Solar Country, a local firm.

The entire project cost about $62,500, with $12,500, or 20%, coming from Canal Flats itself.

According to the Village, the solar panels should create enough power to make the building a net producer of electricity most months of the year.

Other improvements will be added to the office as well.

“As a part of the grant, most of the original windows (which are about 40 years old) in the office will be changed. This will result in serious cost and energy savings to the Village over many years,” said the Village of Canal Flats.