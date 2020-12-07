The holidays were not so happy for one particular mule buck in Invermere after its antlers became tangled in a set of Christmas lights.

The Conservation Officers Service said some of its members were able to safely sedate the deer and free it from the lights.

According to the COs, this type of incident is not uncommon, as deer will often get their antlers caught in netting, fencing or other objects.

To avoid seeing other festive wildlife in the community residents are advised to keep their Christmas lights higher up, so animals can’t get to them.

Deer or other animals in distress can be reported to the CO’s RAPP line.