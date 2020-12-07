A local woman was recovered by Fernie Search and Rescue (SAR) after she was injured on Saturday afternoon.

SAR said they were alerted to the incident at Tunnel Creek Cabin by the RCMP.

“With very little legal flying time remaining, Fernie SAR Techs responded via helicopter for a rapid extrication of the injured party,” said Fernie SAR.

The young woman from Fernie was brought to the B.C. Ambulance Service with an injury to her lower leg.