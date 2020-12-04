The Kootenay International Junior Hockey League will not be having any regular-season games for the rest of 2020.

“In light of ongoing provincial restrictions limiting gameplay, team practices, and participation of players over the age of 18, the KIJHL has announced a postponement of all regular-season games scheduled through December 31st,” said Director of Communications Emanuel Sequeira. “ KIJHL teams may continue to conduct on-ice activities that abide by the Provincial Health Order until our holiday break begins on Dec. 19.”

Once more information is provided from the Province and the Provincial Health Officer, an announcement regarding a start date for the continuation of the regular season will be made.

The KIJHL said they appreciate the patience being shown by all the league stakeholders, including their fans, sponsors, volunteers and facility partners, during a difficult and uncertain time.

“We are particularly grateful to the players, team staff and billet families who have worked diligently over the past three months to ensure a safe and healthy environment for all participants,” added Sequeira. “We look forward to returning to competitive play in January, and we will provide additional updates as soon as possible.”