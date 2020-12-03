A map depicting where crews will be repairing a water leak in Cranbrook on Friday, December 4th. (Supplied by the City of Cranbrook)

On Friday, crews with the City of Cranbrook will begin work to repair a water leak along 24th Avenue South.

The City said repairs will take place between 1st and 2nd Street South, starting at 8 a.m.

Drivers are asked to keep an eye out for flaggers and signage in the area while work is underway.