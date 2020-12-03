An agreement has been finalized between the City of Kimberley and Simkins Golf Management Inc. for the sale of Bootleg Gap Golf Course for $3-million.

The City said the sale should be completed on January 31st if all of the conditions are met.

“The Simkins Family is excited to be purchasing Bootleg Gap Golf from the City of Kimberley. We are confident that our combined 60 years in the golf industry will bring unique value and vision to the continued success of Bootleg Gap Golf,” said Trevor Simkins, with Simkins Golf Management Inc. “We will continue to offer a locally owned and operated golf course which will appeal to both visitors and locals; an affordable, well-maintained course which offers a welcoming atmosphere. Our goal is to have Bootleg Gap Golf continue to be an entity which Kimberley is proud of.”

Proceeds from the sale will be placed into the Kimberley Land Development Reserve Fund, for future land purchases, improvements or other capital upgrades.

“I am thrilled that the Simkins family are soon to be the new owners of Bootleg Gap Golf. Trevor Simkins is doing an awesome job managing the business, and this means that it is business as usual for the golf course and the community experience going forward. The City bolsters its land development reserve fund without a material change to this community asset. It is a big win for all concerned,” said Kimberley Mayor Don McCormick.

Kimberley said residents can be reassured that public access to the golf course will be maintained during the off-season for the public and their pets through a Public Access Right of Way.

The City has thanked the Bootleg Gap Golf Society for many years of management of the golf course.

The course was originally put up for sale in late 2019.