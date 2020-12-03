The District of Sparwood will be escorting Santa Claus on a two-night tour through the community to spread holiday cheer on December 16th and 17th.

The holiday convoy will tour through the streets of Sparwood with Santa on board, who will be waving and throwing candy to children he sees on his journey.

Sparwood said residents are encouraged to watch from their driveway, window or doorstep to make sure both Santa and spectators are kept safe.

“We know that this year things are different, and it is really important to Mayor and Council to still provide the children and community with something to look forward to. We are very excited to be joining Santa on his visit to Sparwood and, as always, we remind residents to respect all health and safety orders,” said Sparwood Mayor David Wilks.

Since there are many neighbourhoods in Sparwood, the tour will take place over two nights.

The District said Santa will drive through Lower Sparwood first, on December 16th at 6:30 p.m., starting at Fire Hall #1 through the lower Sparwood area towards upper Sparwood and Lilac Terrace, with his last stop for the evening at Mountain View Mobile Home Park.

The following night, Santa will start at the same time at Fire Hall #2 before making his way through Sparwood Heights, Whisky Jack, Elk Valley Mobile Home Park, and concluding his route at Spardell and Michel Creek Road.