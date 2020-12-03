A flaming pickup truck that was blocking traffic along Highway 93/95 on Thursday morning has been cleared from the scene.

According to RCMP, the truck had caught fire after it hit an animal at about 7 a.m.

“Kimberley RCMP were made aware of a single-vehicle collision between a pickup truck and several elk,” said Sgt Steve Woodcox with the Kimberley RCMP. “Upon having a collision, the vehicle caught on fire.”

The lone occupant of the vehicle, a man from Fernie in his 50’s, escaped from the vehicle. Police said he had some chest pain from the deployment of the airbag and was sent to the hospital as a precaution.

RCMP on the scene had traffic blocked while the truck was on fire.

“The highway was closed in both directions for a period of time, as the vehicle was in one of the lanes, and small explosions could be heard coming from the vehicle,” explained Woodcox.

The truck has since been pushed off the to the side of the highway to await pickup from a tow truck.