CRANBROOK PUBLIC LIBRARIAN MIKE SELBY WHO EARLIER THIS YEAR WAS FEATURED

ON NATIONAL PUBLIC RADIO IN THE USA HAS PICKED UP ANOTHER AWARD FOR HIS

BOOK ‘FREEDOM LIBRARIES.’

SELBY GOT CLOSE TO THE SUBJECT WHILE ATTENDING LIBRARY SCHOOL IN THE

DEEP SOUTH.

MIKE SELBY HAS JUST BEEN AWARDED THE ASSOCIATION OF COLLEGE AND RESEARCH

LIBRARIES OUTSTANDING ACADEMIC TITLE FOR 2020 FOR HIS

BOOK ” FREEDOM LIBRARIES.’