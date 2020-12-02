The District of Elkford was included as one of 16 communities across B.C. which will receive funding from the Provincial Government for rental housing for low to moderate-income people throughout the province.

In total, 634 new affordable rental housing units will be built across B.C., 22 of which will be in Elkford.

The B.C. Government said it partnered with the Elkford Housing Society to add the rental units specifically for seniors and people with disabilities.

“These projects will mean new, affordable homes for a wide range of people – from seniors on fixed incomes to growing families and people with disabilities,” said David Eby, Attorney General and Minister Responsible for Housing. “There’s a lot more to do, and I look forward to working with the non-profit housing sector and all our partners to continue delivering the homes people need.”

Units set to be built in Elkford will be located at 214 Alpine Way, with construction set to begin in February 2021.

“Every new home announced today will make a difference in the lives of British Columbians for generations to come, because homes in the community housing sector remain affordable forever,” said Jill Atkey, CEO of the B.C. Non-Profit Housing Association. “While we have much more to do, these homes add to a strong foundation on which to keep building.”

According to the B.C. Government, money for the projects comes from the Building BC: Community Housing Fund.

The fund supports mixed-income buildings, which includes 50% of units for households with annual incomes up to $64,000, 30% for households earning up to $74,000 and 20% for those with very low income, such as people on income or disability assistance.