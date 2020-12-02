A map depicting the section of road which will be under construction on Thursday. (Supplied by the City of Cranbrook)

Public Works crews with the City of Cranbrook will be repairing a water leak along Victoria Avenue between 2nd Street and 4th Street North on Thursday.

The City said work in the southbound lane will impact traffic for most of the day starting at 8 a.m. until about 6 p.m.

Drivers are asked to use caution through the area and obey all signage.

Water customers in the area will have their service cut off while work is being done.

The City advises that you run your cold water tap until it comes out clear if you see any discolouration after service is restored.