Ice skaters on the lake at Idlewild Park. (Supplied by the City of Cranbrook)

The City of Cranbrook is warning residents that ice on Idlewild Park lake is still too thin to be considered safe.

Cranbrook said it’s important to understand that ice on local bodies of water is not yet thick enough for skating or walking, as thin ice can be dangerous for people and their pets.

Residents are asked to talk to their children about avoiding bodies of water at this time of year.

The City said a part of Idlewild lake was uncovered to use as a large skating rink, but it was not done officially.

“This was not done by the City of Cranbrook. Staff with Public Works monitors the ice thickness and once it is at least 10cm thick, clearing and flooding work is done so it can be safely used,” said Cranbrook.

Ice conditions will be regularly monitored, with a public announcement made once it is safe to use.