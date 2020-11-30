Cranbrook RCMP is reaching out to the public for help in locating the driver of a vehicle that was overturned and caught fire near Ha Ha Creek Road on Monday morning.

RCMP said they were called out early in the morning to respond to the fire. When officers arrived, they were unable to locate anyone around the vehicle or in the immediate area.

Investigations reveal that the vehicle was believed to be a Mitsubishi Lancer with Ontario license plates.

Police said they have been unable to locate the driver to ensure they are safe.

“We are asking anyone who was in the area and saw the incident or picked up a pedestrian in the area between the hours of 3 a.m. and 4 a.m. to give us a call. If you are the owner or were the driver of the vehicle, we would like to ensure you are safe and not in need of medical attention,” said Cst.

Katie Forgeron, with Cranbrook RCMP.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact the Cranbrook detachment at 250-489-3471.