One of the new busses introduced to the Columbia Valley fleet. (Supplied by BC Transit)

Two new light-duty busses are now in operation in the Columbia Valley transit system, replacing two aging buses.

BC Transit said the pair of 26-foot ARBOC Spirit of Freedom buses can carry up to 21 passengers and provide up to two mobility aids.

The busses also come equipped with modern vinyl seating, while LED destination sign, a quiet gasoline engine, increased interior lighting and a rear route number.

The vehicles also feature a number of safety features for the driver and passengers.

“The buses come equipped with a temporary vinyl panel installed to protect the health of drivers and passengers during the COVID-19 pandemic,” said BC Transit.

Both vehicles will replace a pair of aging diesel busses in the Columbia Valley fleet that are nearing the end of their service life.