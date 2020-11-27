A map depicting the location where water will be shut off from Monday to Tuesday in Cranbrook. (Supplied by the City of Cranbrook)

Work to repair a significant water main break which feeds the Wildstone and River’s Crossing area of Cranbrook is slated to begin Monday, and residents are being asked to prepare in advance.

The City of Cranbrook said the work will take place over two days, and buildings in the area will be impacted by the water shut-off.

Those living in the area are asked to keep a supply of water on hand for cooking, drinking, cleaning, and flushing toilets for a few days.

Water will be shut off to the area starting on Monday at 8:30 a.m. until 6 p.m. on Tuesday.

“Every effort will be made to restore water service as quickly as possible. Once service is restored, residents are asked to run their cold water taps for 15 minutes or longer if the water is not clear,” said the City of Cranbrook.

Due to the nature of the work being done, the City said a temporary detour will be available through Collinson road, around the entrance roadway to the Wildstone development. However, the detour route is limited to vehicles weighing less than 4,000 kg., any vehicles over the weight limit will be denied access.

Those living in the area who need to get their children to school or be at work are encouraged to leave for the day before 8:30 a.m. to avoid any delays caused by the detour.