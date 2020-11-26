Bylaw Officer Leach in Elkford. (Supplied by the District of Elkford)

The District of Elkford has responded to the community’s desire for increased bylaw enforcement by welcoming a new full-time bylaw officer.

The District said it hired Commissionaires B.C. to help bring in Officer Leach to educate the public on bylaws, respond to concerns, complaints and offences in Elkford.

Leach is an Elk Valley native who brings over a decade worth of experience with her, including time with the RCMP.

“We are excited that she has joined our team, and we encourage you to welcome her when you see her and treat her courteously while she serves the community,” said the District of Elkford.

Residents can report concerns to the bylaw office by calling 250-865-4024 or email bylaw@elkford.ca.