As the community responds to the latest COVID-19 measures from the Provincial Government, Fernie has decided to move its inside workers to working remotely whenever possible.

The City said the transition will take place over several days and will be completed by the weekend.

“We learned a lot in the initial move to remote work in March, and as a result are able to be much nimbler as an organization to respond to shifting health orders,” said Michael Boronowski, Chief Administrative Officer. We ask that community members minimize their visits to City Hall to what is absolutely necessary. The Fire Hall and Operations buildings remain closed to the public at this time.”

Residents who normally make in-person bill payments to City Hall are asked to make alternative arrangements for the time being, such as online banking, mailing cheques, or dropping them off at City Hall, 501 3rd Avenue, Box 190, Fernie B.C. V0B 1M0.