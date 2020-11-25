Aquafit classes in Cranbrook’s Aquatic Centre will be temporarily suspended, but the pool will remain open, following updated orders from the Provincial Health Office.

The City of Cranbrook said the sessions, including joint mobility classes, will no longer be held until the province issues new guidelines and the City is able to have its updated safety plan approved.

“Thank you all for your continued support and flexibility as we shift to minimizing the spread of COVID-19 in our community. Rest assured that we are regularly checking with the Provincial Health Office to make sure our guidelines are aligned with their most recent recommendations and mandates,” said the City of Cranbrook

Private swim lessons, lane swimming, therapy swimming and individual exercise time will still be available in place of aquafit, with health and safety guidelines in place. The City added that swim club and Special Olympics will continue with health and safety guidelines in place.