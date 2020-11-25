A Drive BC camera showing Highway 3 near Morrissey, about 10 km south of Fernie as of 9:18 am on Wednesday, November 25, 2020. (Supplied by Drive BC)

A “multi-vehicle incident” is being reported on Highway 3, forcing lane closures in both directions.

According to Drive BC, the incident is approximately 12 kilometres west of Fernie between Morrissey Road and Kubinec Road.

Delays are to be expected as lane closures are in effect for both eastbound and westbound traffic.

Although not a full closure, motorists should expect delays until crews can fully clear Highway 3 once again.

