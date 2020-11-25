Drive BC camera of Highway 3 through Cranbrook as of 6:15 am on Wednesday, November 25, 2020. (Supplied by Drive BC)

Black ice has been reported on Highway 3 through Cranbrook and on Highway 95A leaving Kimberley.

Drive BC said patches of black ice are to be expected on Highway 3 from Moyie to Wardner, including Cranbrook. The same conditions are in place on Highway 95A outside of Kimberley heading into Cranbrook or the Wasa Junction through Ta Ta Creek.

The remainder of Highway 3 through Elk Valley including Fernie and Sparwood is under winter driving conditions from Drive BC, as well as Highway 93/95 through the Columbia Valley, stretching from Radium Hot Springs south to Fort Steele.

